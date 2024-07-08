Guwahati Police rescues two girls from flesh trade in Bihar

Guwahati, July 8: In a successful operation, Guwahati Police rescued two girls from a brothel in Bihar.

According to initial information, the duo had gone to New Delhi in search of jobs on June 28, where they fell prey to a gang of human traffickers.

The Bhangagarh Police received a complaint that they were missing and launched a search operation. They first rescued a minor girl on July 3, and based on her statement, another victim was rescued on Saturday, police sources said.

The police further arrested three persons in connection with the case. Two were arrested in Guwahati, while another was arrested in Bihar.