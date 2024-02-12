Guwahati Police rescues kidnapped infant in six hours; 4 arrested

Guwahati, Feb 12: Swift action by the Guwahati Police resulted in the successful rescue of a one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl abducted near Khanapara Flyover in broad daylight on Sunday.

According to sources, the police rescued the baby within a span of six hours from Fatasil Ambari and arrested four individuals, including a woman, in connection with the kidnapping case.

It is learned that the kidnapping plan was hatched by a woman who resides in Fatasil Ambari. According to the plan, one drug addict, Niki Boro, kidnapped the baby girl near Khanapara flyover and handed it over to another accused, Samir Dey, who then took her to a residential place in Fatasil Ambari. The kidnappers planned to sell the infant for Rs. 1,20,000.

Meanwhile, the police swiftly responded to action after receiving information about the abduction and successfully rescued the infant from Fatasil Ambari within a span of six hours.

Following the rescue operation, the police arrested four accused in connection with the case. The arrestees then confessed the whole kidnapping plan during interrogation.