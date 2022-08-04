Guwahati: Police recover drugs from couple at Birubari; duo detained

Guwahati, Aug 4: With the continuation of the anti-drug campaign by the Assam Police, a raid was conducted in the Jayanagar area of Birubari, Guwahati. The operation was carried out with the help of the Ward Council of Ward No. 27 on Wednesday late evening at around 10:30 p.m. in the area.

The police recovered a huge amount of illicit drugs from the raid and have detained a couple in this connection who reportedly dealt in marijuana.

Previously, the Assam Police also conducted a mass disposal of drugs and burned down nearly 935 kgs of illicit drugs worth Rs 100 crore, including heroin, cannabis, and raw methamphetamine, at Hatishila Daampara under Pragjyotishpur police station on the outskirts of the city. This operation, held last week, was a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On Saturday, around 6,761 kg of drugs were destroyed in Guwahati in the virtual presence of Union Minister Amit Shah during the National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chandigarh.