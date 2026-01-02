Guwahati Police record 68.34% chargesheet filing rate in 2025

Guwahati, Jan 2: The Guwahati City Police on Friday released a comprehensive account of crime and law enforcement performance for 2025, reporting marked improvement across several key indicators compared to previous years.

The chargesheet filing rate in 2025 stood at 68.34 percent, a sharp rise from 19.13 percent in 2021. The conviction rate also improved significantly, reaching 28.05 percent in 2025, compared to just 4 percent in 2021.

Following the implementation of new criminal laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the conviction rate in Guwahati has surged to 86.84 per cent, reflecting faster trials and improved investigation procedures.

“In 2021, our charge-sheet filing rate was 19.13 per cent. This year, we have improved it by more than 50 percent. After the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the conviction rate has reached 86.84 per cent,” Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain said during a press briefing at the Commissioner of Police (CP) office in Guwahati.

Crimes against property

Providing details on crimes against property, the official said 1,854 cases were registered in 2025, down from 2,804 cases in 2024 and 3,752 cases in 2023.

“Vehicle theft has seen a notable decline. In 2024, 1,118 vehicle theft cases were recorded. After preventive measures were introduced, the number dropped to 553 cases in 2025, with 267 vehicles recovered, achieving a recovery rate of 48.2 percent,” the official said.

In case mobile theft, during the year, Guwahati Police recovered 1,159 stolen mobile phones and returned them to their owners. In connection with mobile theft cases, 203 persons were arrested. Additionally, 123 snatching cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 163 accused persons.

NDPS and drug-related cases

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 301 cases were registered in 2023, which rose to 365 cases in 2024 and further increased to 406 cases in 2025.

A total of 555 persons, including drug traffickers and small-scale peddlers, were arrested during the year.

“In 2023, 518 persons were arrested under NDPS cases, while 529 arrests were made in 2024. The steady rise in both case registration and arrests shows our intensified action against drug networks,” Jain added.

Cybercrime

In 2023, the Panbazar Cyber Crime Police Station seized Rs 6.28 crore from cybercriminals and returned the amount to the respective victims. In 2025, 18 cases were prosecuted and 1,784 investigations were conducted. The police said awareness programmes on cybercrime continue to be organised regularly.

Traffic and road safety

On road safety, the police said Guwahati recorded 1,026 road accidents in 2025, down from 1,218 accidents in 2024.

“Public cooperation has been encouraging. On December 31, we did not witness any major traffic accidents, and I thank the people of Guwahati for their support,” the official said.

For traffic rule violations in 2025, the Guwahati Police imposed fines amounting to Rs 50 crore, reflecting an intensified enforcement drive. The city police reiterated their commitment to working for public safety and welfare.