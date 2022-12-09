Guwahati: Police nabs man for brandishing gun at Basistha

Guwahati, Dec 9: The Guwahati Police today nabbed a person for brandishing gun and threatening people in Basistha area of the city.

The armed miscreant has been identified as Vivekanda Taid and was arrested from Dehal Path in Basistha area.

As per sources, police seized two pistols from the possession of Taid, who allegedly used to threaten his neighbours with the weapons over small issues.

A single barrel gun and a point air gun were recovered from his possession.