Guwahati Police issues traffic restrictions for JP Nadda’s road show

Guwahati, Jan 10: Following the visit of BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday, Guwahati Police has issued traffic restrictions for the day in some parts of the city.

The following traffic regulations have been imposed:

All commercial goods carrying vehicles will be restricted from Khanapara to Dispur and Punjabari road from 1 pm till 5.30 pm ASTC buses / City Buses plying over Punjabari road from Six mile will be regulated from 1 pm till 5.30 pm. Slow moving vehicles like E Rickshaws, thela , Rickshaws will be restricted from 1 pm to 5.30 pm . Other HMV vehicles will be regulated from 1 pm to 5.30 pm

These restrictions will be relaxed for the school buses, ambulances , fire brigade and other emergency vehicles.

JP Nadda landed in Guwahati on Tuesday night and address part workers at the meeting of the state BJP unit. He will be holding a road show from Koinadhara to Kalakhetra at 1.50 pm.