Guwahati Police issues traffic restrictions for Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati, June 20: The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic has imposed restrictions on movement of vehicular traffic in and around the Kamakhya temple and the surrounding areas particularly on MG Road, DG Road, TR Phukan Road on the occasion of Ambubachi Mela to be held from June 22 to 26.

To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati has imposed following restrictions on the movement of vehicles during the period of Ambubachi Mela, 2022 starting from June 22 to June 26, 2022.

During the Ambubachi Mela, no vehicles shall be allowed to enter from Kamakhya foothill towards Kamakhya Temple except the Ferry car, vehicles associated with essential services and few vehicles of Kamakhya Temple and local residents authorized by district administration.

No inter-district and long distance buses (including the buses operating under ASTC) shall be allowed to ply on DG Road, MG Road and TR Phukan Road from June 22 to 26, 2022.

No goods carrying heavy, medium and small commercial vehicles shall be allowed to ply on DG Road and MG Road from June 22 to 26. However, the three wheelers commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be allowed to ply from 12 midnight to 6 am only.

The vehicles coming from Bharalumukh side towards Kamakhya gate will drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and move towards Adabari and will park at Boripara field or Adabari Bus stand.

The vehicles coming from Maligaon side towards Kamakhya Gate will drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and will move towards Bharalumukh and the vehicles will park at Sonaram field.

No vehicle shall be allowed to ply on newly constructed road from Pandu Temple Ghat to Kamakhya Trinath Temple.

In another notification, the Kamrup District Administration has strictly prohibited the unauthorized distribution of foodstuffs on the main road and any other venues. The organizations allowed by the district administration shall serve food at the designated camps as per guidelines. Moreover, only drinking water will be distributed from the foothill of Nilachal to the temple.