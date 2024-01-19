Guwahati Police imposed traffic restrictions ahead of Amit Shah’s visit on Jan 20

Guwahati, Jan 19:Ahead of the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati, the city traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions for commuters on January 20.

The following restrictions have been imposed in the city:



All commercial goods carrying vehicles including LMV/MMV/ HMV will be restricted at GS Road, Punjabari Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB road, MG Road, AT Road from 12 noon till 7 pm on that day.

ASTC buses, Inter-district buses and City buses plying over GS Road, Punjabari Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road , MG Road and AT Road will be regulated from 12 noon till 7 pm.

Slow moving vehicles like E Rickshaws, thela, Rickshaws will be restricted on GS Road, Punjabari Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road , AT Road from 12 noon to 7 pm.

All commercial goods carrying vehicles (LMV/MMV/ HMV) will be restricted on NH27 from 12 noon till 7 pm.

All commercial goods carrying vehicles (LMV/ MMV/ HMV) will be restricted on NH 17 from 4 pm till 8 pm on that day.

The Guwahati Traffic Police further clarified that the restrictions will be relaxed for school buses, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency vehicles.