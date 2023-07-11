Guwahati Police foil cattle smuggling bid, 67 live cattle rescued

Guwahati, July 11: A team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station on Tuesday foiled three cattle smuggling attempts and rescued 67 live cattle heads and recovered carcasses of 11 cattle.

During the operation four accused who were in possession of the cattle heads were arrested by the police.

The accused people were identified as Faruk Abdulla of Dalgaon, Habibur Islam and Nur Mohammad from Ulani, Ashikul Islam of Khatowal. Three trucks were also seized by the police.