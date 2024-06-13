Guwahati: Police driver, accomplice arrested for drug smuggling

Guwahati, June 13: A driver of a police vehicle at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday morning for trafficking drugs in different parts of the city.

According to sources, the driver, Sanjay Mahato, was then taken from STF headquarters and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for custody.

Sanjay has been accused of smuggling banned drugs in different parts of Guwahati with the night patrol car of the Dispur Police.

It is learned that Sanjay was on STF’s watch for a long time.

Meanwhile, the STF also arrested Mahato’s accomplice, Chand Mohammed Ali, a contractual driver at the police station, for being involved in smuggling drugs with the prime accused.