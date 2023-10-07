Guwahati Police cracks robbery attempt; stolen money recovered

Guwahati, Oct 7: Following a robbery attempt that took place on October 4 in Guwahati, the West Guwahati Police Department managed to recover the stolen cash but failed to apprehend the robbers involved in the robbery case.

According to reports, the police conducted a raid at the residence of one of the accused, who was involved in the robbery. However, they only recovered the stolen money of Rs. 5 lakh cash from the residence of one of the robbers, identified as Bijendra Gowala of West Bengal.

It may be mentioned that earlier, the culprits targeted the victim after he withdrew money from the HDFC bank of Fancy Bazar branch, the robbers later snatched the bag of cash from him.

The other robbers were identified as Monu Ray, Biren, Tiklu and all of them are residents of Raiganj in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal.

Further investigation to nab the culprits is underway.