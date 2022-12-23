Guwahati Police arrest over 100 people during raid, seize several stolen items

Guwahati Police arrest over 100 people during raid, seize several stolen itemsBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Dec 23: Guwahati police made over 100 arrests and seized several stolen items and drugs in an overnight raid in the city.
Of late, the city has witnessed a surge in criminal activities following which all the police stations of Guwahati carried out a joint operation which focused on organized criminal groups responsible for the increased number of crimes.
Officers have recovered items including a bike, three scooters, several mobile phones, ironware, TVs, cameras, sharp weapons, drugs, containers, cash etc.
As per sources, the city police conducted a massive operation across Guwahati last night. More than 100 people were detained on the same night.
The recovered items were seized under the Dispur, Garchuk and Geetanagar police station.
