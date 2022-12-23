84 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati Police arrest over 100 people during raid, seize several stolen items
Photo: PTI

Guwahati, Dec 23: Guwahati police made over 100 arrests and seized several stolen items and drugs in an overnight raid in the city.

Of late, the city has witnessed a surge in criminal activities following which all the police stations of Guwahati carried out a joint operation which focused on organized criminal groups responsible for the increased number of crimes.

Officers have recovered items including a bike, three scooters, several mobile phones, ironware, TVs, cameras, sharp weapons, drugs, containers, cash etc.

As per sources, the city police conducted a massive operation across Guwahati last night. More than 100 people were detained on the same night.

The recovered items were seized under the Dispur, Garchuk and Geetanagar police station.

