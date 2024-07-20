Guwahati: Police arrest drug peddler in Basistha

Guwahati, July 20: On Saturday morning a drug peddler was apprehended by the Basistha police near Khanapara ASTC bus stop. The accused, Mandeep Boro, is a habitual drug peddler.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, the Inspector in-charge, Basistha Police Station said, “Today, at approximately 8:30 am, based on information received from a reliable source regarding the sale of illegal drugs we conducted an operation that led to the apprehension of Mandeep Boro. During the search, 18 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 18.75 grams (including vials) and a cash amount of Rs. 2500 were recovered”.

“All legal formalities for search and seizure were meticulously followed as per the NDPS Act”, he further added.

Legal action against the accused has been initiated.