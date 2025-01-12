Guwahati Planetarium invites stargazers to witness Mars’ brightest dazzle today

Guwahati, Jan. 12: With a stunning bigger brighter and fiery red appearance in the evening eastern sky, planet Mars will finally be closest to Earth on January 12 and reach its opposition on January 16 during which the planet and the sun will be positioned directly on opposite sides of Earth. Guwahati Planetarium has made arrangements for telescopic observation of the celestial event from 5 pm to 7 pm on January 12 and 16.

According to a statement issued by Babul Chandra Das, consulting curator of Guwahati Planetarium, the Mars opposition happens once every 26 months. During opposition, Mars, Earth and the sun are in a straight line, with Earth between the sun and Mars.

When Mars and Earth are close to each other, Mars appears very bright in the sky. It is also easier to see with a telescope or the naked eye.

Mars would be so reddish bright in the eastern evening sky that it could be easily spotted even by laymen.

Though the phenomenon can be enjoyed with the naked eye, with the help of a telescope, people can also have a closer view of not just Mars but also Jupiter and Saturn.

- By Staff Reporter