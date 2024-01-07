Guwahati: Plane transported to Assam by truck gets stuck under railway overbridge in Jalukbari

Guwahati, Jan 7: A 118-foot-long decommissioned Air India aircraft which is being transported to Assam from Mumbai got wedged under the railway over-bridge on National Highway No. 37 near North Jalukbari in Guwahati on Saturday night.

With the help of the locals and a team of police, the truck carrying the aircraft was safely extricated and drove its way to the target site.

It has come to the fore that this is the second time that the plane got stuck under an overbridge. On December 29, the decommissioned aircraft got stuck under the Piprakothi bridge in Bihar’s Motihari.

It may be mentioned that the aircraft is being transported to Sivasagar district in Assam and will be transformed into a family restaurant. It will be the first aircraft-themed restaurant in the Northeast region.

The renowned boutique resort in Sivasagar, Zoonskaya, acquired a decommissioned Air India aircraft to transform it into ‘Wings of Hazarika’ flight restaurant.