Guwahati

Guwahati: Photography workshop held at AIMT

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Photography workshop held at AIMT
Photography Workshop by Renowned Photographer Himadri Bhuyan at Asian Institute of Management and Technology on Monday July 4: Department of Mass Communication, Asian Institute of Management and Technology organised a photography workshop on Landscape Photography by renowned photographer Himadri Bhuyan Nikon Mentor for NE India and Night Sky Award Winner of ILPOTTY 2020.


Stressing on Digital Media Photography Bhuyan highlighted the importance of photography in 21st century to the students of Mass Communication and JournalismMr Bhuyan also added that with the advent of Social media, photography has become a trend in the social media .Now a day's photography can be a resourceful source of income to the aspiring photographers and for young aspiring photographers he said, "Keep on practicing and always look at others works in comparison to where you stand, this will be the force that keeps you going."


To create Career options to the Mass Communication Students, the Department of Mass Communication of Asian Institute of Management and Technology organizes such kind of programmes from time to time. As a part of this initiative, the department invites experts from diverse fields to create awareness among the new generation of various relevant topics on various occasions.

