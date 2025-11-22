Guwahati parks to offer free entry for visitors from Dec 1: Urban Affairs Minister

Guwahati, Dec 22: Taking another step toward mitigating artificial flooding in Guwahati, Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, on Saturday, announced that restoration work on Juripar’s drainage system, in Panjabari, will begin on November 24.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the launch of Swachh Guwahati Abhiyan 2.0 and the prize distribution ceremony of the 2025 Swachh Durga Puja Mandap Competition at the ITA Auditorium in Machkhowa.

“Drain-cum-road construction will begin to widen the natural juri (stream), and several residents have already expressed willingness to provide land for the project. Those who contribute their land will receive certificates under the TDR policy. The work in Juripar will begin the day after tomorrow,” Mallabaruah said.

As part of the long-term flood-mitigation plan, the Minister said a mega water-retention pond will be created by excavating 800 bighas of land in Silsako this year.

He further announced that the government has decided to demolish Ginger Hotel to construct large water-retention pond at the location.

“These steps are aimed at freeing Guwahati from the recurring problem of artificial floods,” the minister stated.

Mallabaruah also announced that from December 1, entry to all parks in Guwahati will be free of cost.

“Visitors will need to collect an entry pass as part of the management process, but no fee will be charged. People will simply need to provide their name and phone number,” he added.

During the event, out of nearly 500 participating puja committees, 180 have been selected for awards.

The ceremony was attended by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMC Chairman Bhupen Baruah, Deputy Chairperson Ratna Singh, and GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Phukan.