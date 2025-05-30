Guwahati paralysed by waterlogging, ferry services halted amid IMD red alert

Guwahati, May 30: Relentless downpour and strong winds since May 29 have left Assam’s capital city Guwahati reeling under severe waterlogging and widespread disruption. Key localities across the city have been submerged, with roads turning into streams, traffic crawling to a halt, and normal life grinding to a standstill.

Areas such as Chandmari, Hatigaon, Sijubari, Rukminigaon, Beltola, Nabin Nagar, and Rajgarh remain the worst affected, with rising floodwaters engulfing homes, shops, and streets. Blocked drains, poor road infrastructure, and ongoing construction have worsened the crisis, while frequent power outages have left many neighbourhoods without electricity for hours.

On the morning of May 30, peak-hour traffic came to a near standstill, with commuters stranded in waist-deep water. In several low-lying areas, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed rubber boats to assist residents.

“I had to get my kids to school, and rubber boats seem to be the only option now,” said Majoni Das, a resident of Rajgarh.

“It’s extremely difficult in this weather to commute to work or do anything else. The city is going up in ruins!” added M. Kalita from Nabin Nagar.

At Jorabat, a massive artificial flood trapped vehicles, further exposing the vulnerability of city planning. Roads at several points have caved in or become impassable, amplifying the challenge for rescue teams.

As a result of continuous rain and stormy weather, the ferry service between Guwahati and North Guwahati has been temporarily suspended by the Inland Water Transport Department. Authorities have announced that ferry services will remain shut until weather conditions improve, cutting off a crucial daily route for thousands of commuters who rely on river transport.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam till May 31, warning of continued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the state. The weather disturbance is attributed to a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which is intensifying and expected to bring more thunderstorms and strong winds up to 60 kmph.

Districts such as Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Dima Hasao are at risk of flash floods, landslides, and severe waterlogging.

In Guwahati alone, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has identified 366 landslide-prone areas and issued a public advisory urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay alert, especially in flood-prone and hilly zones.

With the monsoon arriving early and aggressively, the city’s infrastructure is under immense pressure. Officials are urging residents to follow weather advisories closely and remain indoors during heavy rainfall. For now, Guwahati battles yet another cycle of urban flooding, reminding everyone of its fragile readiness for natural calamities.