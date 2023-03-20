Guwahati: One killed after dumper truck rams into motorcycle at Bhangagarh flyover

Guwahati, March 20: A man was killed after a dumper truck allegedly rammed into the motorcycle of the victim at Bhangagarh flyover in Guwahati on Sunday.

As per sources, the dumper hit the motorcycle bearing registration no AS25U6425, following which the rider died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered the dumper truck (AS01NC4919) from the spot, however, the driver had fled after the accident. An investigation is underway.