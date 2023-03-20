84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: One killed after dumper truck rams into motorcycle at Bhangagarh flyover

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: One killed after dumper truck rams into motorcycle at Bhangagarh flyover
X

Guwahati, March 20: A man was killed after a dumper truck allegedly rammed into the motorcycle of the victim at Bhangagarh flyover in Guwahati on Sunday.

As per sources, the dumper hit the motorcycle bearing registration no AS25U6425, following which the rider died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered the dumper truck (AS01NC4919) from the spot, however, the driver had fled after the accident. An investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: One killed after dumper truck rams into motorcycle at Bhangagarh flyover

Guwahati, March 20: A man was killed after a dumper truck allegedly rammed into the motorcycle of the victim at Bhangagarh flyover in Guwahati on Sunday.

As per sources, the dumper hit the motorcycle bearing registration no AS25U6425, following which the rider died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered the dumper truck (AS01NC4919) from the spot, however, the driver had fled after the accident. An investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X