Guwahati: One arrested with fake gold and counterfeit notes in Jalukbari
Guwahati, Dec 1: A strategic operation carried out by the Guwahati Police in the vicinity of the Jalukbari flyover resulted in the recovery of fake gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).
One Atowar Rahman, a 23-year-old resident of Naubaicha, was arrested by the city police for his alleged involvement in illicit activities.
Among the seized items were a counterfeit gold boat, and a noteworthy sum of FICN amounting to Rs 32,000.
The Guwahati Police promptly initiated legal proceedings against Rahman in response to the recovery of the items from his possession.
