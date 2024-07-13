Guwahati: Old Saraighat Bridge temporarily closed for maintenance work

Guwahati, July 13: After large cracks were noticed on the decades-old Saraighat Bridge, authorities temporarily closed the bridge to traffic for maintenance work.

According to reports, large cracks appeared on the old bridge, prompting maintenance work to avoid any untoward incidents.

The temporary closure of the bridge led to a long traffic snarl in the area on Saturday. It will reportedly remain closed for two days.

The traffic movement was diverted to the new Saraighat Bridge running adjacent to the old one.