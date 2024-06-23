Guwahati: NPS International School celebrates Achievers Day

Guwahati, June 23: NPS International School celebrated its annual Achievers Day, honouring the outstanding accomplishments of its students. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Diganta Barah, IPS, Police Commissioner of Guwahati, Assam, and Guest of Honour Dr. Nitul Gogoi, former Inspector General of Police and a decorated IPS officer, alongside other distinguished guests.

In his address, Chief Guest Diganta Barah lauded the achievers for their exceptional performance and dedication. He also extended his appreciation to the non-achievers, emphasizing that practical life skills and character are equally important as academic achievements. “Success in life is not solely determined by academic accomplishments but by the values, resilience, and skills we cultivate through our experiences,” he remarked.

Dr. Nitul Gogoi, in his speech, echoed these sentiments and shared his own experiences, highlighting the importance of perseverance and integrity in one's personal and professional journey.

The Director of NPS International School also addressed the gathering, expressing pride in the students' hard work and dedication. He reiterated the school's commitment to holistic education, nurturing not only academic excellence but also the overall development of each student.

The celebration was further enlivened with vibrant performances by the students, including singing and dance routines that showcased their diverse talents and added a festive spirit to the occasion.