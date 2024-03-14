86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Notorious land mafia Jayant Deka surrenders to city police

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Notorious land mafia Jayant Deka surrenders to city police
X

AT Photo 

Guwahati, March 14: Jayant Deka, a notorious figure in the realm of land mafia operations, surrendered himself to the city police authorities at Geetanagar police station today. His surrender follows his alleged involvement in a significant land scam at the Dispur revenue circle office.

Deka's surrender marks a pivotal development in ongoing efforts to tackle land-related crimes and illegal activities in the region.

The police have been on the lookout for Deka after the land scam in Guwahati came to the fore.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X