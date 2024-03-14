Guwahati: Notorious land mafia Jayant Deka surrenders to city police

Guwahati, March 14: Jayant Deka, a notorious figure in the realm of land mafia operations, surrendered himself to the city police authorities at Geetanagar police station today. His surrender follows his alleged involvement in a significant land scam at the Dispur revenue circle office.

Deka's surrender marks a pivotal development in ongoing efforts to tackle land-related crimes and illegal activities in the region.

The police have been on the lookout for Deka after the land scam in Guwahati came to the fore.