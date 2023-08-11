Guwahati-North Guwahati night ferry services suspended temporarily

Guwahati, Aug 11: Following the sudden rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River, night ferry services from Guwahati to North Guwahati has temporarily been suspended from Friday.

The decision was announced by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, Assam.

As per reports, the night ferry services will not be accessible for passengers after 6:30 pm.

Furthermore, the suspension will remain in place until further orders by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department.