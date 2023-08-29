Guwahati- North Guwahati ferry services suspended from today

Guwahati, Aug 29: The ferry services from Guwahati to North Guwahati have been temporarily suspended from Tuesday due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River.

The Inland Water Transport Department (IWT) of Assam announced the decision on Monday in view of the safety of the passengers and to avoid any potential mishaps.

It may be mentioned that the Brahmaputra River was flowing at 105.72 metres on Sunday.