85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati- North Guwahati ferry services suspended from today

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati- North Guwahati ferry services suspended from today
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 29: The ferry services from Guwahati to North Guwahati have been temporarily suspended from Tuesday due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River.

The Inland Water Transport Department (IWT) of Assam announced the decision on Monday in view of the safety of the passengers and to avoid any potential mishaps.

It may be mentioned that the Brahmaputra River was flowing at 105.72 metres on Sunday.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati- North Guwahati ferry services suspended from today

Guwahati, Aug 29: The ferry services from Guwahati to North Guwahati have been temporarily suspended from Tuesday due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River.

The Inland Water Transport Department (IWT) of Assam announced the decision on Monday in view of the safety of the passengers and to avoid any potential mishaps.

It may be mentioned that the Brahmaputra River was flowing at 105.72 metres on Sunday.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X