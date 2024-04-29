Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services suspended for second day

Guwahati, Apr 29: Following the sudden rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River, ferry services from Guwahati to North Guwahati have been temporarily suspended for the second day.

It may be mentioned that, due to heavy rain on April 27, 2024, the water levels of the Brahmaputra River increased, following which the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department implemented temporary restrictions on ferry services in the Brahmaputra River on April 28.



Meanwhile, the services are expected to be resumed in the evening hours on April 29, 2024.

