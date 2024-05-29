Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services suspended due to rise in water level

Guwahati, May 29: After cyclone Remal caused extensive damage across the state, the Kamrup District Administration directed the suspension of Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services for May 29, 2024, due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River.

Furthermore, the ramps above the river, which were made of bamboo and wood, were damaged due to the cyclone; therefore, new ramps are currently under construction.



Earlier, the authorities suspended ferry services for May 27 and 28, 2024.



It may be mentioned that ferry services have also been suspended in several districts of the state due to a rise in water levels.

