Guwahati

Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services resumed

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services resumed
Representational Image

Guwahati, Sep 5: The ferry service from Guwahati to North Guwahati has been resumed today after a week of suspension.

The Inland Water Transport Department (IWTD) of Assam announced the decision on Monday and the ferry service will run until 8.15 pm.

Earlier the department took the decision to suspend the ferry service due to rise in water level of the Brahmaputra River.

The Assam Tribune


