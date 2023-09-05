Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services resumed

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Sep 5: The ferry service from Guwahati to North Guwahati has been resumed today after a week of suspension.
The Inland Water Transport Department (IWTD) of Assam announced the decision on Monday and the ferry service will run until 8.15 pm.
Earlier the department took the decision to suspend the ferry service due to rise in water level of the Brahmaputra River.
