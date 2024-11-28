Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge likely to open by Durga Puja 2025, to include toll for trucks

Guwahati, Nov 28: The much-awaited Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge, which has been under construction since 2019, is now eyeing an inauguration date between September and November 2025.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement during a review visit to the construction site at Machkhowa on Thursday, where he also provided updates on the progress of the project.

“The construction of the bridge is nearly complete, and it will be finished within 4 to 6 months. We are aiming for an inauguration during Durga Puja, and we hope to have Prime Minister Modi inaugurate it during his visit,” Sarma said.

He added that the work is expected to be completed by July, but the inauguration would likely coincide with the festival season.

The new bridge, a six-lane structure being built at a cost of Rs 2608 crore by the state PWD department, will include a toll gate.

Sarma announced that trucks and super buses would be required to pay toll fees, while the passage of motorcycles, four-wheelers, and smaller vehicles would remain free of charge.

“Trucks will pay a heavy toll fee. This measure will prevent trucks from entering the city and encourage them to take the highway route during night hours,” the Chief Minister explained.

Chief Minister Sarma also provided an update on the Guwahati Ring Road, a project that has been under discussion for several months.

He revealed that the foundation stone for the ring road will be laid soon and confirmed a meeting in Delhi to discuss the project’s progress.

“I plan for Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of both the Narengi Korua Bridge and the Guwahati Ring Road during his visit in February 2025,” Sarma said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted a new project aimed at improving road safety on the Airport-Jalukbari route.

“We are planning a new alleviated corridor to reduce accidents in the Dharapur and Azara areas. This will help in improving traffic flow and safety,” Sarma added.

The Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge project, first initiated in 2019 with the laying of its foundation stone by Prime Minister Modi, is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity between the two parts of the city.