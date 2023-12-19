Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge achieves 80 percent progress: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the construction work of the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra River is nearing completion and is likely to be inaugurated on time.

The chief minister said that the bridge has achieved nearly 80 percent progress.

Sharing a few photographs of the construction works, CM Sarma captioned, “Bringing both banks closer! The Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over Brahmaputra has achieved nearly 80% progress and will be open to the public on time.”

It may be mentioned that in October this year, CM Sarma informed that the six-lane bridge over the mighty river will be open for public by Diwali next year.

