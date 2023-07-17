Guwahati-North Ghy ferry services suspended

Guwahati, July 17: Guwahati, July 16: The ferry services from Guwahati to North Guwahati have been suspended today due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River.

The services were suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and to avoid any potential mishaps.

However, the closure of the services has created ruckus among the people as the most preferred means of communication has been snapped.

A daily commuter while speaking to media said that the ferry service is the most preferred option for daily commuters as people had to face heavy traffic during peak hours if they travel by road. He went on to add that although the ropeway service is available, but it is a costly affair. He further urged the authorities to curtail the ticket price of ropeway service for the convenience of the commuters, especially those who have to travel for work and education.