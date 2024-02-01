Guwahati: New flyover to come up at Cycle Factory junction

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Feb 1: A new flyover will be constructed at Cycle Factory junction that will be extended up to Lal Ganesh Market on Guwahati-Garbhanga Road. The decision was made during the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
The Assam Cabinet approved Rs. 376.11 crore for the construction of the flyover.
The following are the components of the project:
- Flyover
- Approaches with RE walls
- Service roads
- Drainage work
- Development of parking area
- Restoration of existing roads
- Road safety works
The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion for commuters travelling from Lokhra, Sarusajai, ISBT, Betkuchi, Garchuk, Jalukbari, Lal Ganesh and Odalbakra towards the city centre.
Next Story