Guwahati: New flyover to come up at Cycle Factory junction

Guwahati, Feb 1: A new flyover will be constructed at Cycle Factory junction that will be extended up to Lal Ganesh Market on Guwahati-Garbhanga Road. The decision was made during the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The Assam Cabinet approved Rs. 376.11 crore for the construction of the flyover.

The following are the components of the project:

Flyover

Approaches with RE walls

Service roads

Drainage work

Development of parking area

Restoration of existing roads

Road safety works

The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion for commuters travelling from Lokhra, Sarusajai, ISBT, Betkuchi, Garchuk, Jalukbari, Lal Ganesh and Odalbakra towards the city centre.