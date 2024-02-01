86 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: New flyover to come up at Cycle Factory junction

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: New flyover to come up at Cycle Factory junction
Guwahati, Feb 1: A new flyover will be constructed at Cycle Factory junction that will be extended up to Lal Ganesh Market on Guwahati-Garbhanga Road. The decision was made during the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The Assam Cabinet approved Rs. 376.11 crore for the construction of the flyover.

The following are the components of the project:

  • Flyover
  • Approaches with RE walls
  • Service roads
  • Drainage work
  • Development of parking area
  • Restoration of existing roads
  • Road safety works

The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion for commuters travelling from Lokhra, Sarusajai, ISBT, Betkuchi, Garchuk, Jalukbari, Lal Ganesh and Odalbakra towards the city centre.

