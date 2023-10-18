Guwahati mysterious death: Caretaker found dead in drain

Guwahati, Oct 18: In a mysterious incident, the lifeless body of a middle-aged man was recovered in an apartment complex located in the Rukminigaon area of Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jyotish Talukdar, who was in the employment of the apartment complex as its caretaker.

The discovery was made within the confines of the apartment complex, where Talukdar's lifeless body was found discarded in a drainage system.

Following the incident, the Dispur police immediately reached the scene and an investigation was initiated to ascertain the reason behind the death of the caretaker.