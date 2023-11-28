Guwahati Murder: Prime suspect Mani Khan remanded in judicial custody

Guwahati, Nov 28: As the investigation into the death of Anju Dorjee continues, a lower court in Guwahati remanded the prime suspect in the murder case of the woman in judicial custody on Monday.

According to reports, the prime suspect, Mani Khan, was detained on November 19 after examination of the CCTV footage from the apartment where the alleged murder occurred and arrested on November 20 after interrogation.

The following day, Khan was produced before a lower court where he was sent to 5-day police custody. After the completion of the police custody, he was sent to judicial custody on November 27.

It may be mentioned that the body of Anju Dorjee, originally hailing from Bokajan, was found inside her rental residence in Purbasha Apartment located in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on November 12.

She was in a live-in relationship with Khan who was already reportedly married and a father of two.

Mani Khan had been absconding after the police recovered the body of Anju Dorjee at her apartment, however, the police examined the CCTV footage of the 15 days and identified Khan and nabbed him.