Guwahati murder case: Police to launch another search operation in Meghalaya

Guwahati, Feb 25: After the gruesome twin murder incident that shook the entire state, Guwahati police is set to launch another search operation in Meghalaya’s Dawki on Saturday.

Prime accused Bandana Kalita along with her two associates Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka are being taken to Dawki to conduct the search operation.

Earlier, during a search operation on Thursday, Guwahati police recovered the machete from Bondajan beel.

Meanwhile, the machete that was used in the murder case was sent for forensic report on Friday.