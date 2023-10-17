Guwahati murder case: Pistol used in firing recovered

Guwahati, Oct 17: In a significant development, the Guwahati police recovered the pistol which was used in the killing of Anjan Nath in Guwahati’s Koinadhora area on Tuesday.

As per sources, the police conducted an operation in the Bharalu River on Tuesday morning, where the accused, Sourabh Goenka who after committing the crime disposed off the weapon in the river.

After several efforts made by the police, they were able to recover the pistol with a help of a metal detector.

It may be mentioned that on October 16, 2023, the police singled out Sourabh Goenka as the prime suspect in the shocking murder case of Anjan Nath which took place in the city.