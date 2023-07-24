Guwahati: Miscreants set fire to parked vehicles in Hengrabari

Guwahati, July 24: Unidentified miscreants have created a ruckus by lighting up four parked motorcycles at Lichubagan in Hengrabari, Guwahati during the early hours of Monday. The incident which reportedly occurred at around 2.00 a.m. has created panic among the residents.

As per sources, the people residing in the neighbourhood park their vehicles near GMDA’s water tank in Lichubagan area. However, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the vehicles were lighted up by miscreants.

The incident has created panic among the locals, who later swung into action and were able to douse the fire. Many other vehicles which were parked nearby were saved due to the promptness of the locals.

Although it is not sure who set the vehicles on fire, locals alleged that lack of security arrangement has turned the parking area into a hub of illegal activities. They claim that a group of youths addicted to alcohol and drugs frequent the area.

Meanwhile, the Dispur Police has reached the spot and initiated an investigation.