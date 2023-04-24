Guwahati: Miscreants attack photojournalist in GS Road

Guwahati, April 24: Coming as a shock to the media fraternity of Guwahati, a photojournalist of a private satellite channel was brutally attacked by a group of drunk miscreants at around 3 am on Monday.

As per sources, the incident took place near Silver Square building at GS Road in Guwahati, when three miscreants, consisting of a group of three youths who were in an inebriated condition, attacked the photojournalist identified as Bimal Das.

Although the police arrived at the place of incident, the miscreants managed to escape. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Dispur Police Station in regard to the case.

The group of youths who arrived in a vehicle bearing registration no. AS01-DU8803 was seized by the police.



