Guwahati: Miscreant stabs woman in Bamunimaidam, decamps with cash and valuables

Guwahati, July 18: In a shocking incident a woman was stabbed by a miscreant who later decamped with cash and valuables from her residence at Bamunimaidam in Guwahati.

As per sources, the miscreant stuffed clothes into the victim's mouth and attacked her with a sharp weapon on her head. The miscreant later decamped with cash and valuables like gold and fled from the scene.

The victim was rushed to KGM hospital and received 22 stitches on her head. She is said to be in a critical condition. The injured woman has been identified as Anita Poddar.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the family members of the woman alleged that the miscreant was a drug addict. The Chandmari Police has launched an investigation and based on CCTV footage a person identified as Firoz has been apprehended in regard to the case.