Guwahati: Minor water pipeline bursts in Maligaon

Guwahati, Jun 22: Following multiple incidents of pipeline burst in the city, a minor water pipeline burst incident took place on Thursday in Guwahati's Maligaon area on the first day of the Ambubachi Mela.

The incident took place in the Pandu area near the under construction flyover.

No significant losses or damages to property were reported during the incident.

With the continuous rise in water pipeline burst in the city, it raises questions about how many such instances will be reported in the city that could endanger the lives of the people.