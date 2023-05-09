Guwahati: Minor girl killed after being hit by army vehicle in Maligaon

Guwahati, May 9: In a tragic incident, a school student died after being hit by an army vehicle in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Tuesday morning.

As per sources, the girl was a student of Maligaon Railway Higher Secondary School and was on her way to school. The incident took place near Maligaon gate number 3.

Strict action has been demanded by the locals present in the area during the incident.








