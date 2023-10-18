Guwahati: Minor boy assaulted over theft suspicion, accused held

Guwahati, Oct 18:In a shocking incident, a minor boy was assaulted on charges of theft in Guwahati’s Garigaon area on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, the accused identified as Sukur Ali allegedly physically assaulted the kid without any proper evidence.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother after getting to know about the distressing incident lodged an FIR at Jalukbari police station.

Based on the complaint, the accused has been arrested and further investigation on the matter is underway.