Guwahati

Guwahati: Meeting held regarding adequate wages for plantation workers

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Meeting held regarding adequate wages for plantation workers
Guwahati, Sep 3: The Assam Labour Department along with International Labour Organization (ILO) held a state-level multi-stakeholder consultation on settling of adequate wages for the tea plantation workers in Guwahati.

The meeting took place at Administrative Staff College on Saturday and it was held under the chairpersonship of the Principal Secretary of Labour and Welfare, Assam, in presence of Labour Commisioner.

Furthermore, ILO Wage Specialist Anoop Satpathy and National Project Coordinator Ranjit Prakash were also present during the meeting.

The Assam Tribune


