Guwahati Mayor faces backlash over roadside Durga Puja pandal in Chandmari

Guwahati, Sept 8: A controversy has surfaced in Guwahati ahead of Durga Puja with locals and the GMC Mayor at loggerheads over a puja committee’s plan to set up a pandal on a busy road in Chandmari, despite city-wide calls to prevent roadside obstructions during the festivities.

Residents of Krishna Nagar, Chandmari accused Mayor Mrigen Sarania of siding with a puja committee that plans to erect a pandal by occupying a busy thoroughfare behind the Red Cross Hospital.

The controversy deepened after the Mayor, who also serves as the chief advisor of the puja committee, inaugurated its office which was erected by covering a public drain in front of Krishna Nagar Rajahuwa Namghar.

Locals alleged that despite submitting a memorandum urging the Mayor to remove the office, no action has been taken “for reasons best known to him.”

“It is really unfortunate that the GMC Mayor is trying to protect such a committee. We request the Chief Minister to give the police a free hand to act against any violation of the SOP, irrespective of political interference,” said a local resident of Krishna Nagar.

With Durga Puja barely three weeks away, growing concerns are being voiced by residents over pandals being set up on major roads, blocking large portions of crucial thoroughfares at a time when two flyovers are under construction.

Residents stressed that the celebrations should not come at the cost of public convenience.

“The connecting roads will be crucial during the festivities not only for commuters but also for traffic management,” said a city resident.

The issue becomes more pressing as Guwahati is also set to host a Women’s ODI World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka during the Puja days, which is expected to increase traffic congestion.

A senior police official assured that the administration is working on a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

“No puja pandals will be allowed to be erected on the road. Everyone will have to follow the guidelines. A detailed SOP will be issued in the next couple of days,” DCP (Central) Amitabh Basumatary said.

Mayor Sarania said that the responsibilty of issuing permission for organizing Durga Pujas rests with the City Police.

“As far as I am aware, this Puja will not cause any public disturbance. However, the final decision will be taken by the Police,” he said.

Meanwhile, a member of the puja committee said that only a small section of the road would be used for the celebrations and assured that public movement would not be hampered.