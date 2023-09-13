Guwahati: Math teacher accused of sending obscene messages

Guwahati, Sept 13: A major controversy has erupted at a secondary school in Beltola area in Guwahati with students and parents alleging that a teacher has been sending indecent WhatsApp chats to the female students.

The teacher, identified as Kishore Sharma, who has been teaching math at the Regents Academy of Northeast in Beltola.

It has been alleged that the accused used to send lewd messages to the female students and also asked them for disrobed pictures.

The female students alleged him of harassing them during classes by touching their thighs and kissing forcefully on their cheeks.

Sharma has also been accused of calling the girls late at night and insisting indecent conversations.

However, the accused teacher denied the allegations saying that he did not harass the female students and treated them as his own children.