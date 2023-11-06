Guwahati: Massive market fire burns down 19 shops, arson suspected

Guwahati, Nov 6: In a tragic incident, at least 19 shops and over 15 business establishments were gutted down in a massive fire that erupted in Guwahati's Barbari locality on Sunday.

As per initial reports, the incident occurred at a bazaar at the Barbari Tiniali. The massive inferno set ablaze at least 19 shops to ashes.

The shops that were burnt down included mostly fruit and vegetable shops.

The locals of Barbari have suspected that the huge inferno was a result of an arson attack carried out by unidentified miscreants.

Following the shocking incident, the police and firefighters were informed. Immediately after, three fire tenders rushed to the shop to douse the massive inferno.