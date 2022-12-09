Guwahati: Massive fire guts over 100 houses in Fatasil Ambari, 12 cylinders exploded

Guwahati, Dec 9: In one of the worst fire incidents in recent times on Friday, over 100 houses was gutted in a massive fire in Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati

As per sources, around 12 cylinders exploded in the fire. The incident took place in a slum area behind the Kamakhya Ram Borooah College in Fatasil Ambari.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, till the filing of this report, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

More details awaited.