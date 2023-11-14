Guwahati: Massive fire caused by firecrackers engulfs flat in Panjabari

Guwahati, Nov 14: Amidst the Diwali festivities in the city, a massive fire broke out at an apartment in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Monday night, engulfing an entire flat.

According to sources, the fire incident took place at Ganga Shanti Apartment in the Bagharbari area and was caused by firecrackers.

After receiving information about the incident, fire tenders were pressed into action and successfully doused the fire.

It is alleged that the members of the society continued bursting firecrackers till midnight, violating the directions given by the district administration.

It has come to the fore that properties worth crores were destroyed in the fire incident.

Meanwhile, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.



