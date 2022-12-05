84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Massive fire breaks out at Basistha

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Massive fire breaks out at Basistha
Representational Image, PTI Image

Guwahati, Dec 5: A massive fire broke out at a market in Guwahati's Basistha area, on Monday.

The fire engulfed a residential area and four cylinders exploded, said sources.

A bike which was parked near the area also caught fire. Lakhs of properties have been engulfed in the fire.

Meanwhile, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.


The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


