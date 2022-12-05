Guwahati: Massive fire breaks out at Basistha

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Dec 5: A massive fire broke out at a market in Guwahati's Basistha area, on Monday.
The fire engulfed a residential area and four cylinders exploded, said sources.
A bike which was parked near the area also caught fire. Lakhs of properties have been engulfed in the fire.
Meanwhile, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
More in Entertainment
Next Story
Guwahati, Dec 5: A massive fire broke out at a market in Guwahati's Basistha area, on Monday.
The fire engulfed a residential area and four cylinders exploded, said sources.
A bike which was parked near the area also caught fire. Lakhs of properties have been engulfed in the fire.
Meanwhile, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
More in Entertainment