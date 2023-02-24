Guwahati: Massive fire breaks out at Ajanta Path in Hatigaon

Guwahati, Feb 24: Over 30 houses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at Ajanta Path in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Thursday night.

According to sources, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, properties worth several lakhs are believed to have been damaged in the fire.



Locals suspect that a short circuit caused the fire. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.





More than 15 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire. Two vehicles were also gutted in the fire and more than 15 cylinders exploded.



The incident took place in a plot where 30 families were staying in thatched houses that belonged to one Riju Ali, the tenants were mostly daily wage labourers.



According to eye witnesses, the fire was so massive that they did not even get the opportunity to take out any household items, including documents and other valuables.

